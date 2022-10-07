WEATHER ALERT - FREEZE WARNING

QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, here we go our first trip down to temperatures that will be around the freezing mark. We do have a Freeze Warning that is in effect for the region for Saturday morning. We do expect widespread frost, and temperatures to be cool enough to kill tender plants. We may also see some patchy fog Saturday morning. The fog will burn off and the frost melt away by 9 AM Saturday.

Temps will rebound quickly (Max Inman)

This is a brief blast of seasonably cold air, that will retreat by Sunday and temperatures will warm to more normal numbers by the end of the weekend. Saturday will be cool with high temperatures around the low 60s. Sunday we expect temperatures to rebound back up into the low 70s. That warm low 70s trend continues through the middle part of next week.

Rain potential ramping up (Max Inman)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms should develop late Tuesday or Wednesday for the region. After a cold front passes through in the middle of next week we will see temperatures cooling down to the mid-60s for Thursday and Friday.

