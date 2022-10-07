Weather Alert: Freeze Warnings Issued

A Freeze Warning has been issued for much of the Tri-States as temps are set to plummet...
A Freeze Warning has been issued for much of the Tri-States as temps are set to plummet overnight.
By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:47 AM CDT
A Freeze Warning has been issued for much of the Tri-States for overnight Friday night as temperatures drop.

Following a strong cold front that passed through Thursday afternoon and evening, temperatures for Friday will be much cooler. Highs will only rise into the mid to upper 50′s, which is about 20 degrees lower than Thursday’s highs. Friday will also feature partly cloudy skies in the morning followed by more sunshine in the afternoon hours with a light Northerly breeze.

Heading into the overnight hours, clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to plummet. Low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30′s, with widespread frost and freezing possible. A freeze warning has been issued for most of the Tri-States from 1AM to 9AM on Saturday. Temps Saturday afternoon will warm a bit higher to near 60 degrees, still a few degrees below average.

Temps warm back up substantially heading into next week.

