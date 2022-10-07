WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (October 6) QND Lady Raiders Head Coach Courtney Kvitle Reflects Back On Wednesday’s Setback Against The Lady Bombers Of Macomb At “The Pit”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The atmosphere was electric at “The Pit” on Wednesday as Macomb High traveled to the Quincy Notre Dame campus to face the Lady Raiders in a highly anticipated volleyball showdown. The IHSA match-up saw the visitors from McDonough County start off fast by posting a hard fought 25-17 victory in the first set against the 4th-ranked Raiders. The “Blue & Gold” answered back in the second set by posting a 25-17 win on their home floor. In the final frame, the Lady Bombers foughtto the end and posted a 25-23 victory to seal a 2-1 win over QND. With the setback, the Lady Raiders fell to (24-3) on the season, Macomb is now (19-1). Emma Hoing led Quincy Notre Dame with 9 kills while senior Abbey Schreacke chipped in with 5 kills during the setback.

Earlier today at “The Pit” during a light practice session, QND head coach Courtney Kvitle (5th season) took timeout to reflect on Wednesday’s loss against the Lady Bombers from MHS.

