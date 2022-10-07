WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (October 6) QND Lady Raiders Head Coach Courtney Kvitle Reflects Back On Wednesday’s Setback Against The Lady Bombers Of Macomb At “The Pit”

MHS Lady Bombers Post An Impressive 2-1 Win During IHSA Class 2A Volleyball Showdown In The Gem City
QND Head Volleyball Coach Courtney Kvitle Offers Thoughts On Wednesday's Setback Against Macomb
QND Head Volleyball Coach Courtney Kvitle Offers Thoughts On Wednesday's Setback Against Macomb
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The atmosphere was electric at “The Pit” on Wednesday as Macomb High traveled to the Quincy Notre Dame campus to face the Lady Raiders in a highly anticipated volleyball showdown. The IHSA match-up saw the visitors from McDonough County start off fast by posting a hard fought 25-17 victory in the first set against the 4th-ranked Raiders. The “Blue & Gold” answered back in the second set by posting a 25-17 win on their home floor. In the final frame, the Lady Bombers foughtto the end and posted a 25-23 victory to seal a 2-1 win over QND. With the setback, the Lady Raiders fell to (24-3) on the season, Macomb is now (19-1). Emma Hoing led Quincy Notre Dame with 9 kills while senior Abbey Schreacke chipped in with 5 kills during the setback.

Earlier today at “The Pit” during a light practice session, QND head coach Courtney Kvitle (5th season) took timeout to reflect on Wednesday’s loss against the Lady Bombers from MHS.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

POTTS REPORT: How most recent 20-plus years of Cardinals fandom intertwines with daily life

Updated: moments ago
|
By John Potts
I’ve been a St. Louis Cardinals fan since I was 7 years old, first becoming aware of the team during the 1964 World Series when my maternal grandfather taught me St. Louis was “good” and Chicago was “bad.”

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 5) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Travel To Flinn Memorial Stadium To Face The Blue Devils Of QHS On The IHSA Soccer Pitch

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Soccer: (Crosstown Showdown-Oct. 5) QHS Blue Devils Host QND On The Soccer Pitch

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (October 6) South Shelby Cardinals Ready To Take On Undefeated Macon On “Football Friday Night!”

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
South Shelby Cardinals Football Team Ready To Face The Tigers Of Macon On Football Friday Night!

Sports

QND vs. Macomb At The Pit In IHSA Volleyball Showcase

Updated: 20 hours ago
WGEM News at Ten

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 5) QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Faces The Lady Bombers Of Macomb At “The Pit”

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Welcomes The Lady Bombers Of Macomb To "The Pit"

Sports

QHS Blue Devils Prep For Football Game vs. Geneseo

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 5) Quincy Blue Devils Preparing To Hit The Road On “Football Friday Night” In The Western Big 6 Conference

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Set to Face Geneseo On "Football Friday Night"

Sports

North Shelby Raiders Rolling On The Gridiron At (6-0)

Updated: 24 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 5) North Shelby Raiders Riding High At (6-0) On The MSHSAA 8-Man Gridiron

Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
North Shelby Raiders Gearing Up To Host St. Paul Lutheran On "Football Friday Night!"

Sports

West Central Conference X-Country Meet

Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT