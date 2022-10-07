WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (October 6) South Shelby Cardinals Ready To Take On Undefeated Macon On “Football Friday Night!”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - In 24 hours, the (5-1) Cardinals of South Shelby will play host to the (6-0) Tigers of Macon in a classic Clarence Cannon Conference heavyweight battle on the gridiron. Senior quarterback Trey Countryman leads a high-octane offense at SSHS that should be ready to fire on all cylinders tomorrow in front of a packed house in Shelbina.

The WGEM Sports-Cam was on patrol in “Cards Country” earlier today and checked in with two members of the Cardinals football program who may play very large roles in the final outcome of Friday’s CCC “Game Of The Week!”

