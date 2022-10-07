WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (October 6) QND Raiders Get Pumped Up For Homecoming Game At 10th & Jackson On Football Friday Night!

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame are certainly in the Homecoming spirit this week in “The Gem City!” The QND football team, now (3-3) on the season, are set to play host to the Wildcats of Normal West on “Football Friday Night!” The highly anticipated homecoming game is expected to draw a capacity crowd to Advance Physical Therapy Field for the 7:00 p.m. kickoff.

The players at QND had a busy day taking part in a light practice session before hitting the streets to walk in QND’s Homecoming Parade. The parade, as always, drew a large number of Raider alums and boosters to Downtown Quincy. The team also took part in a “Homecoming Pep Rally” at “The Pit” after the parade came to a close. We’ll have a re-cap

Editors Note: The QND football game can be heard “LIVE” on the radio airwaves on WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM starting at 6:45 p.m. (WGEM game Of The Week)

