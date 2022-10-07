WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (October 6) QND Raiders Get Pumped Up For Homecoming Game At 10th & Jackson On Football Friday Night!

“Blue & Gold” Participate In Annual Homecoming Parade & Pep Rally
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Take Part In Homecoming Festivities In The Gem City!
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Take Part In Homecoming Festivities In The Gem City!
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame are certainly in the Homecoming spirit this week in “The Gem City!” The QND football team, now (3-3) on the season, are set to play host to the Wildcats of Normal West on “Football Friday Night!” The highly anticipated homecoming game is expected to draw a capacity crowd to Advance Physical Therapy Field for the 7:00 p.m. kickoff.

The players at QND had a busy day taking part in a light practice session before hitting the streets to walk in QND’s Homecoming Parade. The parade, as always, drew a large number of Raider alums and boosters to Downtown Quincy. The team also took part in a “Homecoming Pep Rally” at “The Pit” after the parade came to a close. We’ll have a re-cap

Editors Note: The QND football game can be heard “LIVE” on the radio airwaves on WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM starting at 6:45 p.m. (WGEM game Of The Week)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (October 6) Quincy Blue Devils Prepare To Hit The Road To Face The Maple Leafs Of Geneseo On “Football Friday Night!”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Ready To Hit The Road To Face Geneseo On the WB6 Gridiron

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (October 6) Unity Lady Mustangs Play Host To The Lady Panthers Of Camp Point Central On The IHSA Volleyball Court While Payson-Seymour Takes On The Lady Titans Of West Hancock In Indians Country

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Volleyball: Unity Lady Mustangs Play Host To Camp Point Central

Sports

How most recent 20-plus years of Cardinals fandom intertwines with daily life

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By John Potts
I’ve been a St. Louis Cardinals fan since I was 7 years old, first becoming aware of the team during the 1964 World Series when my maternal grandfather taught me St. Louis was “good” and Chicago was “bad.”

Sports

QND Head Coach Courtney Kvitle Reflects On Setback vs. Macomb

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (October 6) QND Lady Raiders Head Coach Courtney Kvitle Reflects Back On Wednesday’s Setback Against The Lady Bombers Of Macomb At “The Pit”

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Head volleyball Coach Courtney Kvitle Looks Back At Wednesday's Setback At The Pit Against Macomb

Sports

Crosstown Showdown QND vs. QHS On The Soccer Pitch 2022

Updated: 8 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 5) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Travel To Flinn Memorial Stadium To Face The Blue Devils Of QHS On The IHSA Soccer Pitch

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Soccer: (Crosstown Showdown-Oct. 5) QHS Blue Devils Host QND On The Soccer Pitch

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (October 6) South Shelby Cardinals Ready To Take On Undefeated Macon On “Football Friday Night!”

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
South Shelby Cardinals Football Team Ready To Face The Tigers Of Macon On Football Friday Night!

Sports

QND vs. Macomb At The Pit In IHSA Volleyball Showcase

Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT
WGEM News at Ten

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 5) QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Faces The Lady Bombers Of Macomb At “The Pit”

Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Welcomes The Lady Bombers Of Macomb To "The Pit"