WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (October 6) Quincy Blue Devils Prepare To Hit The Road To Face The Maple Leafs Of Geneseo On “Football Friday Night!”

Western Big 6 Conference Football Showdown On Tap In 24 Hours For QHS
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High football players and coaches know how important getting a win is this week against Geneseo. It’s a “must win” for the “Blue & White” to continue their climb back to the post-season. After falling to defeat last Friday against the Golden Warriors of Sterling at Flinn, bouncing back with a victory is critical for this young team.

QHS is now (4-2) overall and (2-2) in the conference standings while GHS is (3-1) in the WB6. Blue Devils head coach Rick Little understands the importance of this Friday’s battle, and he’s comfortable with his squad playing a game of this importance on the road. We’ll have details...

