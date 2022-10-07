WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (October 6) Unity Lady Mustangs Play Host To The Lady Panthers Of Camp Point Central On The IHSA Volleyball Court While Payson-Seymour Take On The Lady Titans Of West Hancock In Indians Country
IHSA Volleyball Scoreboard
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Thursday, October 6, 2022
IHSA Volleyball
Camp Point Central 1
Unity Lady Mustangs 2
UHS Wins 23-25, 25-17, 25-11
West Hancock 0
Payson-Seymour 2
Lady Indians Of P-S Win 25-18, 25-21
Cuba/Spoon River 2
West Central (Biggsville) 0
Cuba/SR Wins 25-19, 25-23
Rushville-Industry 0
Brown County 2
BC Lady Hornets Win 25-22, 25-15
(Pink Night In Mount Sterling)
Carrollton 2
Griggsville-Perry 0
CHS Wins 25-9, 25-7
Western Big 6 Conference
Quincy Blue Devils 0
Moline 2
MHS Has Won 31 Straight In The WB6/11-0 This Season In The WB6 Conference
MSHSAA Volleyball
Hannibal 0
Rock Bridge 3
MSHSAA Softball
Canton 14
Scotland County 4
North Callaway 0
Bowling Green 11
BG Lady Cats Now (18-8) On The Season
Highland 5
Knox County 6
South Shelby 19
Clark County 12
Milan 2
Schuyler County 6
