WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (October 6) Unity Lady Mustangs Play Host To The Lady Panthers Of Camp Point Central On The IHSA Volleyball Court While Payson-Seymour Take On The Lady Titans Of West Hancock In Indians Country

IHSA Volleyball Scoreboard
Unity Lady Mustangs Roll Past Camp Point Central In Mendon
Unity Lady Mustangs Roll Past Camp Point Central In Mendon
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, October 6, 2022

IHSA Volleyball

Camp Point Central 1

Unity Lady Mustangs 2

UHS Wins 23-25, 25-17, 25-11

West Hancock 0

Payson-Seymour 2

Lady Indians Of P-S Win 25-18, 25-21

Cuba/Spoon River 2

West Central (Biggsville) 0

Cuba/SR Wins 25-19, 25-23

Rushville-Industry 0

Brown County 2

BC Lady Hornets Win 25-22, 25-15

(Pink Night In Mount Sterling)

Carrollton 2

Griggsville-Perry 0

CHS Wins 25-9, 25-7

Western Big 6 Conference

Quincy Blue Devils 0

Moline 2

MHS Has Won 31 Straight In The WB6/11-0 This Season In The WB6 Conference

MSHSAA Volleyball

Hannibal 0

Rock Bridge 3

MSHSAA Softball

Canton 14

Scotland County 4

North Callaway 0

Bowling Green 11

BG Lady Cats Now (18-8) On The Season

Highland 5

Knox County 6

South Shelby 19

Clark County 12

Milan 2

Schuyler County 6

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

How most recent 20-plus years of Cardinals fandom intertwines with daily life

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Potts
I’ve been a St. Louis Cardinals fan since I was 7 years old, first becoming aware of the team during the 1964 World Series when my maternal grandfather taught me St. Louis was “good” and Chicago was “bad.”

Sports

QND Head Coach Courtney Kvitle Reflects On Setback vs. Macomb

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (October 6) QND Lady Raiders Head Coach Courtney Kvitle Reflects Back On Wednesday’s Setback Against The Lady Bombers Of Macomb At “The Pit”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Head volleyball Coach Courtney Kvitle Looks Back At Wednesday's Setback At The Pit Against Macomb

Sports

Crosstown Showdown QND vs. QHS On The Soccer Pitch 2022

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 5) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Travel To Flinn Memorial Stadium To Face The Blue Devils Of QHS On The IHSA Soccer Pitch

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Soccer: (Crosstown Showdown-Oct. 5) QHS Blue Devils Host QND On The Soccer Pitch

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (October 6) South Shelby Cardinals Ready To Take On Undefeated Macon On “Football Friday Night!”

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
South Shelby Cardinals Football Team Ready To Face The Tigers Of Macon On Football Friday Night!

Sports

QND vs. Macomb At The Pit In IHSA Volleyball Showcase

Updated: 23 hours ago
WGEM News at Ten

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 5) QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Faces The Lady Bombers Of Macomb At “The Pit”

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Welcomes The Lady Bombers Of Macomb To "The Pit"

Sports

QHS Blue Devils Prep For Football Game vs. Geneseo

Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 5) Quincy Blue Devils Preparing To Hit The Road On “Football Friday Night” In The Western Big 6 Conference

Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Set to Face Geneseo On "Football Friday Night"