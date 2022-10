WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 5) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Travel To Flinn Memorial Stadium To Face The Blue Devils Of QHS On The IHSA Soccer Pitch

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

IHSA Soccer

“Crosstown Showdown”

Quincy Notre Dame 0

Quincy Blue Devils 0 (Final)

QHS Now (11-6-1) On The Season

QND Now (12-5-2) On The Season

Next Game: (Friday) QHS Will Host Hannibal At Flinn Memorial Stadium

IHSA Soccer

Limestone 0

Macomb 4

College Soccer (Women)

NAIA

Heart Of America Athletic Conference

Clarke 3

Culver-Stockton College 1

C-SC Lady Wildcats Now (5-6-1) Overall & (3-4) in The Heart

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.