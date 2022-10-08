A Brief Warm-up Precedes Increasing Rain Chances Next Week

QUINCY (WGEM) -Temperatures begin a slow rebound Saturday as daytime highs will struggle to breach the low-60s F in most areas in the wake of yesterday’s cool down. However, high pressure firmly ensconced across southern IL will keep the region generally dry through early Tuesday. As such, daytime high temperatures will rebound into the 70s for most of the Tri-States beginning Sunday and this warm-up will last through midweek. It is possible that some areas could see patchy dense fog developing early Sunday morning and lingering until 8-9 AM, so slow down and use caution while driving if you encounter fog Sunday morning.

The chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will increase Tuesday through Wednesday with most of the area expected to see at least some light to moderate rainfall during that timeframe. Further adjustments to rainfall amounts are likely, but present indications are that widespread amounts of 0.50″+ are possible across the Tri-States region. Behind the passage of another cold front sometime Wednesday, a return to below-average temperatures is likely for the remainder of next week but the forecast otherwise looks dry again.

J. Risley

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.