Cold air retreats quickly

Temps will rebound quickly
Temps will rebound quickly(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - After a brief blast of frosty air that we had Saturday morning, we do expect to see temperatures rebounding on Sunday. The cold air will retreat as high pressure pushes to the south. When high pressure pulls to the southeast that will allow the wind to kick out of the south that southerly wind flow will begin to warm things up. We do expect temperatures to still run below normal on Sunday around 60 for a high temperature. However, the southerly flow will continue and so will our warm-up, we will have temperatures in the low to mid-70s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain potential ramping up
Rain potential ramping up(Max Inman)

On Tuesday we begin to see some scattered showers and possibly some thunderstorms developing. That may continue through Wednesday night. This will not be a continuous rain event and it does not look like a complete washout. It looks like scattered showers. But at this point in our drought, we will take what we can get.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Quincy police confirm overnight stabbing outside Gen Z nightclub
Nikolas Bennett (left), Tanya Bueno (right)
2 arrested in Palmyra after police uncover stolen items, meth, handgun
Chompz former location at 12th and Jefferson Street
Chompz moves to Quincy Vets’ Home
Blessing Health Keokuk to close
Lawmakers push to re-establish Keokuk hospital
Tyrese E. Howard
Macomb man arrested on sex abuse charges

Latest News

FREEZE WARNING Saturday morning
WEATHER ALERT - FREEZE WARNING
StormTrak Weather Friday Morning
StormTrak Weather Friday Morning
A Freeze Warning has been issued for much of the Tri-States as temps are set to plummet...
Weather Alert: Freeze Warnings Issued
Frost looks likely
WEATHER ALERT - Major cool down