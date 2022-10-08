Cold air retreats quickly

QUINCY (WGEM) - After a brief blast of frosty air that we had Saturday morning, we do expect to see temperatures rebounding on Sunday. The cold air will retreat as high pressure pushes to the south. When high pressure pulls to the southeast that will allow the wind to kick out of the south that southerly wind flow will begin to warm things up. We do expect temperatures to still run below normal on Sunday around 60 for a high temperature. However, the southerly flow will continue and so will our warm-up, we will have temperatures in the low to mid-70s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain potential ramping up (Max Inman)

On Tuesday we begin to see some scattered showers and possibly some thunderstorms developing. That may continue through Wednesday night. This will not be a continuous rain event and it does not look like a complete washout. It looks like scattered showers. But at this point in our drought, we will take what we can get.

