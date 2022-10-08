North Korea says US carrier’s return aggravates tensions

FILE - In this image taken from video, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets prepare to...
FILE - In this image taken from video, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets prepare to take off Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in an undisclosed location in South Korea. South Korea says North Korea flew 12 warplanes near their mutual border on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, prompting South Korea to scramble 30 military planes in response.(South Korean Defense Ministry via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula is causing a “considerably huge negative splash” in regional security.

The North Korean Defense Ministry statement on Saturday came a day after the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan began a new round of naval drills with South Korean warships off the peninsula’s east coast.

The Reagan and its battle group returned to the area in response to the North’s test of a powerful missile.

A North Korean Defense Ministry spokesman says the North’s military “is seriously approaching the extremely worrisome development of the present situation.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chompz former location at 12th and Jefferson Street
Chompz moves to Quincy Vets’ Home
Nikolas Bennett (left), Tanya Bueno (right)
2 arrested in Palmyra after police uncover stolen items, meth, handgun
Police Lights
Quincy police confirm overnight stabbing outside Gen Z nightclub
A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display allowed to reopen
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (left), Sen. Darren Bailey (right)
Illinois gubernatorial debates to air on WGEM-FOX, Channel 10.3

Latest News

QND Raiders Fall To Defeat Against Normal West 17-0
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 7) "Sports Extra" QND Raiders Lose Homecoming Game Against Normal West
FILE - The report was one of several new revelations that surfaced late Friday. In a brief...
Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion
QND Raiders
QND breaks donation record set in 1977
Palmyra employees receive increase in sick time
Palmyra employees receive increase in sick time