Palmyra employees receive increase in sick time

PALMYRA (WGEM) - In a city council meeting Thursday night, Palmyra officials approved the increase of sick pay for city employees.

Right now, people who work for the city of Palmyra receive four hours of sick paid-time away per month.

Starting on Nov. 1, that will be increased to six hours a month.

Mayor Pro Temp Brock Fahy said this comes after seeing how the pandemic impacted working families.

”I mean, we hope our employees continue to be healthy and everything, you know, but we can’t control, you know, little ones and things like that that may come up sick or have to stay home for unforeseen reasons and stuff like that, you know, so we decided to try and help our employees out a little bit give them a little bit more incentive, you know, so they can be able to take care of their loved ones and things like that,” Fahy said.

Fahy said the city is also looking to reinstate their share service for city employees.

If a person falls in desperate need and is completely out of sick and paid time off, they can reach out to other city employees for donated hours.

