QND breaks donation record set in 1977

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Notre Dame Foundation announced that the 2022 QND Fund Drive raised the largest amount of gifts and pledges since its inception in 1977. The QND Fund Drive raised $576,512, which exceeded their original goal by more than $116,000.

“I am extremely pleased with the generosity and sacrifice that our constituents made to support QND especially considering the volatile market we are experiencing coupled with inflation,” said Kurt Stuckman, executive director of the QND Foundation. “Once again, we were very diligent in following up with donors and in the end, they came through for a record-breaking campaign.”

The QND Fund Drive helps keep tuition affordable by paying for a portion of the school’s operating expenses and provides financial assistance to students as well.

Over the past 45 years, the QND Fund Drive has raised more than $17.5 million, led by co-chairpersons Lydia Miller ‘04 and Scott Smith.

“Thank you to everyone that contributed to the success of this year’s campaign,” Smith said.

Some highlights from the 2022 QND Fund Drive include:

The largest total in the school’s history of $576,512

The fund received more than $19,000 in new gifts

Collected over $70,000 from donors who increased the amount they gave from the previous year

68% of gifts came from alumni

The average gift was $594

A donor retention rate of 94%

“Once again, I am truly thankful for another successful drive,” Miller said. “This drive is critical to the success of our students, and ensures that they will continue to experience a first-class education that is rooted in faith and values. I am truly humbled by the support from our alumni and donors that choose to invest in the mission of QND.”

