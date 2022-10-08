Quincy hosts 3rd annual One Mile Per Hour Run

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The third annual “One Mile Per Hour Run” began at 5 p.m., Friday, in downtown Quincy with participants running one mile every hour, and completing an act of community service after each mile.

The 24-hour marathon is sponsored by the PHAST foundation.

President Dr. Darin Thomas said some of the projects completed today include building teddy bears to give to Blessing Hospital and painting fences.

”They’ve actually done tons of studies that show that people that routinely and regularly give service to other people that they have lower blood pressure, that they have longer life, they report less depression and anxiety and so literally serving other people is something you can do to improve your heath,” Thomas said.

Thomas said if you see the group out running around Quincy, feel free to join in and help.

For more information, you can visit their website.

Palmyra employees receive increase in sick time
