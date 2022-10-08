WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 7) “Sports Extra” QND Raiders Fall To Defeat Against The Wildcats Of Normal West During Homecoming
Western Big 6 Conference: QHS Blue Devils roll Past Geneseo On The Road 35-17
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Friday, October 7, 2022
“Football Friday Night”
IHSA
Normal West 17
Quincy Notre Dame 0
QND Trailed 10-0 At Halftime
Raiders Now (3-4) on The Season
(SR NIGHT FOR QND)
Western Big 6 Conference
Quincy 35
Geneseo 17
QHS Led 21-3 At Halftime
Blue Devils Now (5-2) On The Season/(3-2) In The WB6
Macomb 58
Lewistown 14
MHS Bombers Now (7-0) On The Season
Rushville-Industry 28
South Fulton 12
Illini West 0
Knoxville 34
Camp Point Central 36
Beardstown 28
Auburn 34
Pittsfield 0
Unity-Payson 41
Brown County 14
West Hancock 6
Havana 54
HHS Scored 30 Points In The 2nd Qtr.
MSHSAA
“Football Friday Night”
Moberly 7
Hannibal 53
HHS Pirates Now (4-0) In The NCMC
King City 68
Schuyler County 22
South Shelby 26
Macon 40
Scotland County 17
Marceline 41
Louisiana 14
Montgomery County 22
North Shelby 24
St. Paul Lutheran 52
(Senior Night)
Clark County 34
Palmyra 0
Bowling Green 76
Mark Twain 6
Northwest 32
Knox County 66
IHSAA
Eddyville-Blakebutg-Freemont 7Central Lee 7
Central Lee 17
Fort Madison 0
Iowa City Liberty 49
Washington
Keokuk
College Volleyball
NCAA
Univ.-Illinois-Springfield 0
Quincy University 3
QU Hawks Now (16-1) On The Season
NAIA
Benedictine 1
Culver-Stockton 3
Final Scores: C-SC Wins: 18-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-21
Benedictine is 13-7 overall and 7-4 in the Heart
Culver-Stockton is 11-5 overall and 6-4 in the Heart
NOTES:
The 11 wins by Culver-Stockton are the most since 2014 when they won 22 matches
C-SC hosts Baker Saturday at 2 p.m.
