WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 7) “Sports Extra” QND Raiders Fall To Defeat Against The Wildcats Of Normal West During Homecoming

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, October 7, 2022

“Football Friday Night”

IHSA

Normal West 17

Quincy Notre Dame 0

QND Trailed 10-0 At Halftime

Raiders Now (3-4) on The Season

(SR NIGHT FOR QND)

Western Big 6 Conference

Quincy 35

Geneseo 17

QHS Led 21-3 At Halftime

Blue Devils Now (5-2) On The Season/(3-2) In The WB6

Macomb 58

Lewistown 14

MHS Bombers Now (7-0) On The Season

Rushville-Industry 28

South Fulton 12

Illini West 0

Knoxville 34

Camp Point Central 36

Beardstown 28

Auburn 34

Pittsfield 0

Unity-Payson 41

Brown County 14

West Hancock 6

Havana 54

HHS Scored 30 Points In The 2nd Qtr.

MSHSAA

“Football Friday Night”

Moberly 7

Hannibal 53

HHS Pirates Now (4-0) In The NCMC

King City 68

Schuyler County 22

South Shelby 26

Macon 40

Scotland County 17

Marceline 41

Louisiana 14

Montgomery County 22

North Shelby 24

St. Paul Lutheran 52

(Senior Night)

Clark County 34

Palmyra 0

Bowling Green 76

Mark Twain 6

Northwest 32

Knox County 66

IHSAA

Eddyville-Blakebutg-Freemont 7Central Lee 7

Central Lee 17

Fort Madison 0

Iowa City Liberty 49

Washington

Keokuk

College Volleyball

NCAA

Univ.-Illinois-Springfield 0

Quincy University 3

QU Hawks Now (16-1) On The Season

NAIA

Benedictine 1

Culver-Stockton 3

Final Scores: C-SC Wins: 18-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-21

Benedictine is 13-7 overall and 7-4 in the Heart

Culver-Stockton is 11-5 overall and 6-4 in the Heart

NOTES:

The 11 wins by Culver-Stockton are the most since 2014 when they won 22 matches

C-SC hosts Baker Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.