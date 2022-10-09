American Legion holds military funeral honoring WWII veteran

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Tri-State World War II veteran was laid to rest on Saturday afternoon at Greenmount Cemetery.

The funeral was held for Sergeant Parke Piper who passed away on Sept. 29 at 100 years old.

“As the patriarch of our family, he was naturally our hero,” said Piper’s grandson Todd Aeschliman. “But in reality he was a great American hero and we lost someone special.”

Piper enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1942 and was involved in Pacific Theater during that time. He served in significant battles including Pearl Harbor, The Battle of Midway, Guadalcanal and Bougainville.

“He was truly a great American hero,” Aeschliman said. “We did not know that when we were growing up. It was not something he spoke about a whole lot.”

Aeschliman said Piper opened up in his final years.

Piper married his wife Dorothea in 1947 and the two lived in Quincy until moving to Hollister, Missouri in 2007.

American Legion Post 37 held the special ceremony also remembering Piper’s two older brothers who served as well.

“It’s important, or I feel it’s at least to honor their sacrifice and service,” said Honor Guard Coordinator Darrel Schrage. “And not just them individually, but their family as well. Because, that’s a family that had three sons.”

Many of those who attended showed up in St. Louis Cardinals shirts knowing Piper was a fan.

Piper’s family said he kept a journal from the very first day he started serving in the Marines. College of the Ozarks is in the process of compiling Piper’s memoirs which are scheduled to be published later in the year.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.