Bi-annual downtown clean-up covers more ground with more volunteers

Bi-annual downtown cleanup
Bi-annual downtown cleanup(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - 60 Quincians came together on Saturday morning to clean up the downtown area. Quincy Brewing Company, Quincy Medical Group and The District have been organizing this bi-annual clean-up since 2019.

Quincy Brewing Company’s Owner Tierney Craig said each time they do it, they get more and more volunteers, which covers more ground.

“We focused in the heart of downtown at first,” Craig said. “When we only had a few volunteers. But now, since we’re 60 people, we really try to touch all areas of what’s considered The District, so clear down to 12th, down to the river, clear onto Broadway and down. We focus on the businesses, but now we’re getting to a point where we’re hitting residential sidewalks, too.”

Craig said the next clean up is set to take place in spring of 2023 once the snow melts.

