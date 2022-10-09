Dolphins QB Thompson gets NFL baptism after injury to starter

QUINCY (WGEM) - Skylar Thompson’s baptism in the NFL turned out to be more like getting hit by a tidal wave.

The son of former Palmyra, Missouri basketball coach Brad Thompson, who started the season as the Miami Dolphins No. 3 quarterback, started the day as the backup, but was quickly pressed into action just one play into Sunday’s 40-17 loss to AFC rival New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Thompson was playing because starter Tua Tagovailoa was back in Miami nursing a concussion. Backup Teddy Bridgewater, starting in place of Tagovailoa, saw his day end after one play and may also have a concussion and an elbow injury.

Bridgewater was injured on the game’s first offensive play when he was hit in the end zone and was called for intentional grounding, giving the Jets a safety and a 2-0 lead. A field goal on the Jets ensuing possession after the safety meant the Jets led 5-0 before Thompson even took the field.

“You never want to see one of your teammates go down, especially to see Teddy on the first play,” Thompson said after the game. “It was a little bit to take in.”

Skylar Thompson, who went to high school in Independence, Mo., after his dad left Palmyra for an administrative job with the Fort Osage School District in 2005, helped rally the Dolphins to 19-17 entering the fourth quarter before a total Dolphins collapse resulted in 21 unanswered points for New York. The Jets had trailed in 22 consecutive games but not Sunday.

Thompson, a seventh-round draft pick out of Kansas State, completed 19 of 33 passes for 168 yards and was pressured numerous times. He threw one interception when he was hit while throwing and also lost a fumble at his own 5-yard line.

“It starts with me,” Thompson said after the game, owning up to the two turnovers.

Now, the Dolphins have lost two in a row after winning their first three games and await word about when either Tagovailoa or Bridgewater might be available.

Postgame reports say Bridgewater could be available for next week’s home game against Minnesota. He passed concussion protocols on Sunday, but was evidently kept out due to stiffer cautions put in place because of the way Miami handled the Tagovailoa situation, even though the NFL ruled the Dolphins properly followed protocols with Tagovailoa.

For Thompson, he learned the NFL regular season is a different animal than the preseason in August, when he led all quarterbacks in passer rating with five touchdowns and no interceptions.

The water moves a little faster and hits a little harder.

