Donnellson community gathers to celebrate and raise money

DONNELLSON, Iowa (WGEM) - People of Donnellson, Iowa gathered to celebrate the fall season as a community on Saturday.

The Donnellson Vision group was formed to keep traditional events in the community alive.

But they also work on projects in the community, and Saturday’s Oktoberfest was no exception.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Donnellson, Iowa residents could expect their typical fall festival to pop up in October.

After two years, Donnellson City Clerk and Donnellson Vision Secretary Rebecca Schau said traditional events still haven’t made a full comeback.

“The events here in Donnellson were always put together by local community groups and they’re getting older and kind of fizzling out, so we were actually going to lose our events if somebody else did not step forward,” said Schau.

Donnellson Vision was formed in spring of this year to step forward and keep community events going.

Oktoberfest is one of their first large events.

Donnellson Vision Vice President Kylee Weinberg said a few hundred people were in attendance on Saturday.

“Oktoberfest is related to the previous fall festival. We wanted to bring that back for the community but we also kind of wanted to revamp it and modernize it a little bit,” said Weinberg.

Donnellson Vision President Julie Humes said they’re doing more than just having fun at Oktoberfest, they’re raising money for a cause.

“We’re raising money to get Donnellson signs for the entrances to come into town to welcome people,” said Humes.

This year, members of the group were thinking of different community projects to pursue.

Raising money for a welcome sign is one of them.

“This is actually just the beginning of the efforts that we are doing here at Donnellson,” said Schau. “We’re actually in the very beginning stage of a comprehensive plan and we’re looking at community growth.”

The members of Donnellson Vision said they’re unsure exactly how much money they need to raise for the city welcome sign.

They said their next step is to create an in-depth plan and get feedback from the community.

