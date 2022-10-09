Man seriously injured in Hannibal assault

One seriously injured in Hannibal assault
One seriously injured in Hannibal assault(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A man was seriously injured during an early Sunday morning assault in downtown Hannibal, according to the Hannibal Police Department.

Hannibal Police said they responded to the 100 block of North Main at 1:50 a.m. on Sunday where they located a man who had serious injuries.

Workers at Rumor Has It Bar and Grill told WGEM News that the attack happened in the street near the business after it had closed for the night. They said they were working with police to determine if anyone involved may have been in the bar prior to the attack.

Police said the man was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital and later to a trauma center for treatment. Hannibal Police declined to clarify the man’s current condition when WGEM News called Sunday afternoon.

HPD said this incident is still under investigation and are asking for witnesses to contact the department at 573-221-0987 or by submitting information to their website.

