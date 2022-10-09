Quincy Fire Department holds fire prevention event

QUINCY (WGEM) - With winter coming up, the Quincy Fire Department wants to make sure you’re prepared in case of a fire emergency.

QFD showcased just how crucial fire safety is for families in the community.

“This is just for us to remind everybody, kind of put something in the back of their mind to just be a little more aware of any prevention that we can do is better than having to go to fires. That’s why we make a big push to try and remind people to not start fires before it gets too bad,” said Public Education Officer Matt Reynolds.

Resident Mary Kinscherf took her grandsons to show them the important role firefighters have.

“Knowing that if they see a fireman anywhere, they can go up and get help if they need it or if something happens in their neighborhood or they see it, they know that these are the good guys that are working for us,” said Kinscherf.

Reynolds said QFD gets about 100 fire calls a year and more than half of them are in the winter.

He said common causes of fires in the winter are space heaters, furnaces, unattended cooking and candles not being put out.

Rather than trying to put a fire out by yourself, Reynolds said to call for help.

“Just leave and call 911. Quincy has a full time, 24/7 fire department, so we will come and put it out. If you think the fire is out of control just leave, call 911 and don’t go back inside for pets or anything like that,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds suggests you have proper maintenance done on your furnace and if you use space heaters to not leave them unattended and to keep the area around them clean.

QFD will be taking this fire prevention event on the road to local schools.

At 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 they’ll be going to St. Dominic’s to continue to teach about fire prevention.

