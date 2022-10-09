Splendid Weather Through Monday; Weather Alert for Tuesday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Plentiful sunshine will be the rule Sunday with daytime high temperatures running close to normal with widespread temperatures in the upper-60s to lower-70s expected. As winds shift to the west-southwest much warmer air is filtering into the region, and this will extend the pleasant stretch of weather into Monday as well, where daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper-70s (near 80 in some places) will be common under mostly sunny skies again, which will see temperatures running several degrees above normal. Enjoy the splendid weather for the holiday weekend while it lasts.

A disturbance approaching the area on Tuesday brings the threat of thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. Hence, a Weather Alert is in effect for Tuesday! While this initial disturbance brings with it the first chance for measurable rainfall along with the risk for strong to severe storms, another shot of precipitation is possible again on Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front. Besides the marginal risk (threat level 1) of strong to severe storms on Tuesday, some areas could see beneficial rainfall totals of 0.25″ - 0.50″ or more between the two bouts of rain.

This is an evolving forecast with both the timing and placement of strong to severe storms and the axis of maximum rainfall totals likely to vacillate over the next 48 hrs, so you’ll want to pay closer attention to the weather as Tuesday draws near. Stay tuned to WGEM for the latest weather updates.

J.Risley

