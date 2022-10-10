17-foot statue dedicated to ‘Cheeto dust’ unveiled

The Cheetos brand erected the statue in the Cheadle community of Alberta, Canada.
The Cheetos brand erected the statue in the Cheadle community of Alberta, Canada.(F&D Scene Changes Calgary / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The bright orange, sticky residue that Cheetos leave on your fingertips has now been immortalized with a giant 17-foot statue of a hand holding a massive Cheeto.

The Cheetos brand erected the statue in the Cheadle community of Alberta, Canada.

Why there? Well, because “cheetle” is actually what the Cheetos company calls its infamous cheesy fingertip dusting.

The unique art piece will only be in Cheadle until Nov. 4.

After that, it will embark on a Canadian tour to celebrate its cheesy goodness with other Cheeto fans.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions
Tiara Bonner (left), Jason Anderson (right)
Two people face murder charges after man dies from assault in Hannibal
One seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Hannibal police investigate downtown death
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal
One seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Man seriously injured in Hannibal assault

Latest News

HLGU O'Laughlin
Sen. O’Laughlin speaks to Hannibal-LaGrange University students
Three properties on Quincy’s northeast side of town will soon be torn down. Quincy City Council...
City to tear down properties in poor condition
City to tear down properties in poor condition
City to tear down properties in poor condition
Palmyra School Board
Palmyra R-1 School District continues to discuss new security cameras
Palmyra R-1 School District continues to discuss new security cameras
Palmyra R-1 School District continues to discuss new security cameras