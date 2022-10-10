2 men arrested for DUI after Lamborghini street race ends in fiery crash

Alexis Marquis Doyal's Lamborghini went up in flames.
Alexis Marquis Doyal's Lamborghini went up in flames.(Denver Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT
DENVER (Gray News) – Two men in Denver were arrested following a Lamborghini race that resulted in a fiery crash.

According to Denver police reports, Hunter Carter Hinson and Alexis Marquis Doyal were racing their Lamborghinis against each other late Thursday night.

Police said Hinson and Doyal revved their engines at a stoplight, and when the light turned green, they accelerated as fast as possible. Eventually, the two cars crashed and hit a third uninvolved car, causing Doyal’s car to go up in flames.

The crash happened late Thursday night, leaving damage to both vehicles.
The crash happened late Thursday night, leaving damage to both vehicles.(Denver Fire Department)

When police spoke with Hinson, they said he had obvious signs of being impaired, including red and glossy eyes, eyelid and body tremors, and a dazed appearance.

Police said Doyal also showed obvious signs of impairment and admitted to drinking alcohol before driving.

Upon taking field sobriety tests, both men were arrested for driving under the influence.

Hunter Carter Hinson (left) and Alexis Marquis Doyal (right) were both arrested for driving...
Hunter Carter Hinson (left) and Alexis Marquis Doyal (right) were both arrested for driving under the influence, Denver police said.(Denver Police Department)

In a Facebook post, the Denver Fire Department said fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

It’s unclear if Hinson and Doyal knew each other before the race.

