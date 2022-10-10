5 dead after emergency call at South Carolina home, authorities say

INMAN, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An investigation is underway in Spartanburg County after multiple people were found dead in a house on Sunday night.

The Spartanburg County Coroner, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police Department are investigating after a call came in at around 7:46 p.m.

The coroner said four people were found dead in the home, and one person was injured and later passed away in surgery at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

According to the coroner, all five victims were adults and their injuries appear to be from gunshots.

On Monday morning, investigators were still on the scene and the home was taped off.

The coroner released confirmed one victim was 37 years old and another victim was 32 years old. The coroner says more details about the victims will be released at a later time.

“We’re not going to let up on this,” Coroner Rusty Clevenger said. “Everybody is really working hard on this so the public needs to understand, this may be shocking but the sheriff’s office and his men, prosecutor’s office, my folks - we’re going to stay with it until it gets solved.”

The coroner could not yet confirm how long the people in the home had been dead.

A neighbor told WHNS she heard gunshots on Saturday.

“You don’t think nothing of it because you’re living in the country,” Sue Gonzalez said. “But it’s scary.”

