Compound fights triple negative breast cancer: Medicine’s next big thing?

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WGEM) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Triple negative breast cancer is aggressive and if not caught early, has a five-year survival rate of only 12 percent. Until now, doctors didn’t have much to fight the disease. But a new compound called ERX-41 is showing promise in knocking down triple negative, and other breast cancers.

Lynnette Dawson says, “I was first diagnosed with cancer in July of 2018. The doctors examined both my breasts and felt a lump on my left.”

Lynnette’s cancer has responded to chemo and radiation. She’s also had a double mastectomy. Lynnette has a form of cancer called HER2 that is hormonally driven. But triple negative breast cancer has no hormone receptors and is very hard to treat.

Professor OB/GYN at UT San Antonio, Ratna Vadlamudi, PhD, says, “I think if it’s a grade two or grade three, 50% of them will not survive within five years.”

Vadlamudi and his team tested 30,000 genes to find one to stop triple negative.

“What we found is ERX-41 binds to a new therapeutic target that is LipA,” Vadlamudi explains.

Once ERX-441 binds to the LipA gene, then, the cancer senses defective cells and dies off.

Vadlamudi adds, “They accumulate in the lumen, and the lumen sends a signal that something is wrong—stop everything.”

Researchers have found a breakthrough in mice. Normal breast cells are not affected by ERX-41, and there is no toxicity to the patient. It’s also been effective against Lynnette’s subtype of cancer.

“HER2 positive is not the easiest. It likes to migrate to other parts of your body,” Lynnette tells Ivanhoe.

But if researchers have their way, there may be another potential option for women battling tough to treat breast cancers.

Professor Vadlamudi says ERX-41 has been effective in knocking down cancer in mice in 60 days. He also says the compound is likely to be effective against other lethal cancers like pancreatic, ovarian, and glioblastoma. Researchers expect human clinical trials to begin next year.

