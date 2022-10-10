Dry Monday but Rain Chances Return Tuesday

By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:46 AM CDT
Dry conditions will prevail again on Monday, with plenty of sunshine bringing temperatures 5-10 degrees above average, into the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees. Heading into Monday night though, the pattern begins to change.

Late overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, an area of precipitation is likely to move through the region bringing showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. The chance for scattered showers and storms will persist through the afternoon hours, although chances will be lower than the morning. There is a level 1 risk for a strong storm to develop with gusty winds Tuesday afternoon and evening, but the overall risk is quite low.

Shower and storm chances will continue through the overnight Tuesday hours and into Wednesday as a cold front pushes through the region. Behind the cold front, drier air will move in by Wednesday evening and Thursday, with temperatures set to drop back below average by the end of the week.

