A few thunderstorms Tuesday

QUINCY (WGEM) - We do have a Weather Alert for the region on Tuesday. There is the risk of some thunderstorms, and we want you to be aware of that fact. It’s not typically the season where we’re thinking about thunderstorms, but there are some storms in the forecast.

Expect very gusty wind Tuesday afternoon

We also have the potential for some rather gusty wind out of the south Tuesday afternoon at times gusting up to 30 mph. This southerly wind is out ahead of the cold front and will aid in the development of showers with a warm moist wind flow feeding the atmosphere.

A few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday (Max Inman)

A cold front will approach the area that cold front will initiate the showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and may linger through Wednesday before the cold front passes through to the southeast. We do expect to see daytime highs on Tuesday and Wednesday, even with cloudy conditions, to top out near 70. Once the cold front rides through the area our daytime high temperatures through the rest of the work week will be a little on the cool side topping out around 60.

