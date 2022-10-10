Great River Honor Flight to embark on 62nd mission on Oct. 13

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - At 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, the 62nd Great River Honor Flight will embark on their trip to Washington D.C.

On Sunday, Great River Honor Flight board members, local veterans and their guardians met for the final time before their venture. The mission will also mark the 2,000th veteran to have made the trip.

“This gives all veterans that can participate in these Great River Honor Flight missions a chance to see their memorials, their monuments, and so it’s often times a great closure,” Board member Barry Cheyne said.

Participants will leave Hannibal-LaGrange University and arrive back at HLGU on the same day.

The first stop will be at the Vietnam Wall Memorial. This stop will also include visits to the nearby Korea and Lincoln Memorials. Next on their itinerary is a stop at the World War II Memorial, which sits next to the Washington Monument and where a group picture will be taken. Next will be a tour of D.C., a stop at the Iwo Jima Memorial and an emotional visit to Arlington National Cemetery, including seeing the ceremonial changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Cheyne said the program began serving the Tri-State region in 2010. To date, 1,980 local veterans who served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and between those conflicts have previously participated in this program.

This year is also the first time since 2019 that missions have been able to take place.

“It’s just an awesome accomplishment,” Cheyne said. “Not only the fact that we got to take veterans to Washington D.C., but just the support from the Tri-State area and helping all of that be possible.”

Great River Honor Flight, a Missouri Nonprofit Corporation established in October of 2009, was created solely to honor America’s veterans that live in the area for all they have sacrificed by providing, free of charge, transportation to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices.

