Hannibal police investigate downtown death

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal police reported Monday they are investigating an alleged second-degree murder that happened at 1:50 a.m. Sunday at 125 North Main.

According to the report, the death was the result of a fight at that location.

Although police have not confirmed the connection, this is the same location where police reported a man was seriously injured during an early Sunday morning assault.

Hannibal Police said they responded at 1:50 a.m. on Sunday to the 100 block of North Main where they found a man who had serious injuries.

Workers at Rumor Has It Bar and Grill told WGEM News that the attack happened in the street near the business after it had closed for the night. They said they were working with police to determine whether anyone involved may have been in the bar prior to the attack.

Police said the man was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital and later to a trauma center for treatment. Hannibal police declined to clarify the man’s condition when WGEM News called Sunday afternoon.

