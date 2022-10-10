Hannibal residents, tourists concerned following Main Street homicide

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal residents and tourists spoke out Monday following a homicide on Hannibal’s Main Street early Sunday morning.

Police said when they arrived in front of 125 North Main Sunday morning they found a man who was suffering serious injuries from an alleged assault.

The man was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital and later to a trauma center for treatment, where police said he died.

On Monday afternoon Hannibal Police reported the arrests of 26-year-old Tiara Bonner and 24-year-old Jason Anderson, both from Hannibal. Both were charged with second-degree murder.

Tiara Bonner (left), Jason Anderson (right) (Hannibal Police Department)

A former Hannibal resident who had returned home for a class reunion said she was in the area at the time.

She said she heard a commotion shortly before police arrived.

”My brother came out of Wine Stop at one point to start the car because it was kind of chilly, get it started early, and he said he heard yelling, and he said it wasn’t fun yelling,” Susan Kelly said.

Other Hannibal visitors said they were shocked something like this would happen.

“It’s shocking for these small towns, you know, rural territories,” Steve Carrigan said.

Carrigan and his wife are traveling the Midwest. Originally from Nebraska, Carrigan has been in Hannibal for three days.

When he heard about what took place early Sunday morning, he was stunned.

“It’s necessary to get this under control otherwise you’re going to scare people away,” Carrigan said.

But even more shocking for tourists who visit Hannibal on a regular basis.

“We kind of come just for the history and the charm,” Mikayln Bouvet said.

Bouvet is from Springfield, Illinois.

“It’s always been a good experience and everyone’s really nice and welcoming,” Bouvet said.

But this is the first time she’s heard of such a crime in the town’s hotspot.

She said it’s an eye-opening experience.

“I didn’t kind of expect that to happen right here, you know, it can happen anywhere, but especially when it was like we were here yesterday, it could’ve happened just when we were sitting like a block or two away,” Bouvet said.

For Hannibal natives, it’s the most shocking.

“I think every once in a while something like this happens, but it’s not common,” Susan Kelly said.

Kelly is in town for her high school reunion.

She said she was just down the street at the Wine Stop when it happened.

“I asked a couple girls what was going on and they said there’d been a bad fight and someone might be dead,” Kelly said.

She also heard the buildup shortly before.

Some business owners on Main Street said police have been by to check their outdoor security cameras.

The owner of Native American Trading Co. said the footage shows a crowd outside just after 1:30 a.m.

Workers at Rumor Has It Bar and Grill told WGEM News it happened in the street near the business after they had closed.

They said they were working with police to determine if anyone involved may have been in the bar prior to the attack.

