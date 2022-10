Hospital Report: 10 October, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Charles “Charlie” Welsh, 76, of Montrose, IA died October 7 at Blessing Hospital In Quincy, IL. Vigen Memorial Home.

Mary K. Phelps, 75, of Hannibal MO. passed away October 9, at home in Hannibal MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Mark D. Nelson, age 61, of Ursa, IL, died on October 7 in his home, surrounded by his family. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Marilyn Kathryn White, age 82, of Quincy, passed on October 7 in Quincy, Illinois. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Alma K. Richmond, 76, of Hannibal MO. passed away October 9 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Nancy Marquardt, age 87, of Quincy, died October 7 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Joanne M. Stephens age 84, of Quincy died at her home in Quincy on October 6. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Juanita Fayleen Rigg, age 91, of Quincy, died on October 7 in the Barry Community Care Center, Barry, Illinois, under hospice care. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Mary Jo Sapp, age 71, of West Point, IL, died October 6 in Barry Community Care Center in Barry, IL. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Justin Ray Kottman & Sierra Marie Kelso of Barry, IL...girl

Sean & Kayla Cox of Pittsfield, IL...girl

Destiny Smith of Pittsfield, IL...boy

Chris & Jenna Hickman of Palmayra, MO...girl

Justin & Lucy Mewes of Liberty IL...girl

Cory Wiewel & Kaleigh Hull of Coatsburg, IL...boy

Mathew & Emmie Winkeljohn of Liberty, IL...girl

Jared & Sara Schmidt of Liberty, IL...girl

Matt & Brianne Sealock of Pittsfield, IL...girl

Cory & Lindsay Herren of Quincy, IL...girl

Michael Jr. & Breanna Troup of Quincy, IL...boy

Clayton & Niki Cawthon of Quincy, IL...boy

Eric & Bayley Ruffcorn of Hamilton, IL...boy

Brayton Lee Prewitt & Melissa Lynn Vantiger of Kahoka, MO...boy

Tim & Torre Craine of Quincy, IL....girl

Levi & Katelyn Hills of Quincy, IL....girl

John & Morgan Schone of Quincy, IL....girl

