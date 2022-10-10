Adams County Health Department receives Monkeypox vaccine

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Health Department announced Monday it had received a small quantity of the JYNNEOS Monkeypox vaccine from the state.

The CDC recommends this vaccine to prevent monkeypox disease in people determined to be at high risk for infection.

The Adams County Health Department reported it is working with area providers to identify vulnerable populations and provide the JYNNEOS vaccine to protect those most at risk for contracting monkeypox in our community.

Monkeypox is a viral infection transmitted through close personal contact, including kissing, sex and other skin-to-skin contact. The symptoms include rash, fever, headache, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes. If you have symptoms, call your healthcare provider to ask about testing.

For more information and up-to-date guidance, visit: cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/.

