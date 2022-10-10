New Rushville-Industry performance center opening pushed back to winter

Rushville Industry School Upgrades
Rushville Industry School Upgrades(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Construction on a new performing arts center at Rushville-Industry High School is continuing later than expected. The original plan was for the project to be complete sometime in August.

RI-HS Principal Brad Gooding said supply chain issues and the lack of manpower are pushing back the completion date to the winter.

“Right now, the auditorium is probably slated more towards the end of this current year or maybe January when we come back for second semester,” Gooding said.

Construction began last school year and was originally delayed one year due to the pandemic. While the performing arts center still has major work to be done, the commons area opened to students in early October.

“We’re just trying to weather the storm and have patience with them [construction crews],” Gooding said. “We’re at a point where we’re back in what I would say ‘home’ and having all of our kids over here on this side of the building throughout most of the day.”

Before now, high schoolers had to eat lunch at the middle school cafeteria. The middle school also houses a gymnasium and space for choir practice.

Currently, choir practice takes place between two wall dividers that separate the middle school gym and cafeteria.

Senior Rachel Norton said it’s referred to as a “cafe-gym-atorium.”

“It was a very small, tight space and inconvenient and hard to practice,” Norton said. “After being in there for a few years, everyone’s ready to get in there [new auditorium] as it’s much bigger and more open.”

The performing arts center is slated to seat 350 to 400 while being home to choir ensembles, musicals and potentially graduation.

Since 1997, RI-HS students and Schuyler-Industry Middle School students have had to share a cafeteria in order to host plays.

Senior Tanner Aschcraft said he hopes to take the stage before he graduates.

“I’ve only been on stage like once or maybe twice to be honest, and to get something like this is just unbelievable,” Aschcraft said. “The opportunity is just amazing.”

The $11 million project is being funded by an anonymous donor.

The commons area opened in early October for high school students to use.
The commons area opened in early October for high school students to use.(WGEM)

RELATED: New Rushville-Industry High performance center to be completed this fall

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikolas Bennett (left), Tanya Bueno (right)
2 arrested in Palmyra after police uncover stolen items, meth, handgun
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
One seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Man seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Police Lights
Quincy police confirm overnight stabbing outside Gen Z nightclub
QND Raiders Beat The Knights Of Breese Mater Dei To improve Their Record To (3-2)
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 7) “Sports Extra” QND Raiders Fall To Defeat Against The Wildcats Of Normal West During Homecoming

Latest News

A marginal risk for strong to severe thunderstorms exists for Tuesday, hence a Weather Alert is...
Splendid Weather Through Monday; Weather Alert for Tuesday
The QFD held a fire prevention event.
Quincy Fire Department holds fire prevention event
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) carries the ball against the New York Jets...
Dolphins QB Thompson gets NFL baptism after injury to starter
One seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Man seriously injured in Hannibal assault