New Rushville-Industry performance center opening pushed back to winter

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Construction on a new performing arts center at Rushville-Industry High School is continuing later than expected. The original plan was for the project to be complete sometime in August.

RI-HS Principal Brad Gooding said supply chain issues and the lack of manpower are pushing back the completion date to the winter.

“Right now, the auditorium is probably slated more towards the end of this current year or maybe January when we come back for second semester,” Gooding said.

Construction began last school year and was originally delayed one year due to the pandemic. While the performing arts center still has major work to be done, the commons area opened to students in early October.

“We’re just trying to weather the storm and have patience with them [construction crews],” Gooding said. “We’re at a point where we’re back in what I would say ‘home’ and having all of our kids over here on this side of the building throughout most of the day.”

Before now, high schoolers had to eat lunch at the middle school cafeteria. The middle school also houses a gymnasium and space for choir practice.

Currently, choir practice takes place between two wall dividers that separate the middle school gym and cafeteria.

Senior Rachel Norton said it’s referred to as a “cafe-gym-atorium.”

“It was a very small, tight space and inconvenient and hard to practice,” Norton said. “After being in there for a few years, everyone’s ready to get in there [new auditorium] as it’s much bigger and more open.”

The performing arts center is slated to seat 350 to 400 while being home to choir ensembles, musicals and potentially graduation.

Since 1997, RI-HS students and Schuyler-Industry Middle School students have had to share a cafeteria in order to host plays.

Senior Tanner Aschcraft said he hopes to take the stage before he graduates.

“I’ve only been on stage like once or maybe twice to be honest, and to get something like this is just unbelievable,” Aschcraft said. “The opportunity is just amazing.”

The $11 million project is being funded by an anonymous donor.

The commons area opened in early October for high school students to use. (WGEM)

RELATED: New Rushville-Industry High performance center to be completed this fall

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.