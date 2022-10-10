Two people face murder charges after man dies from assault in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Two Hannibal residents have been arrested after a man died Sunday from injuries allegedly suffered in an assault.

Police said arrest warrants were issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County for Tiara T. Bonner, 26, of Hannibal, and Jason D. Anderson, 24, of Hannibal, on second-degree murder charges.

Bonner and Anderson are being held without bond in the Marion County Jail.

Police said the alleged assault happened at 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Main Street.

After an investigation by HPD, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of of Drug and Crime Control, police took four people into custody, including Bonner and Anderson. The two other men were placed on a 24-hour hold pending review by the Marion County prosecuting attorney.

This incident is still under investigation.

