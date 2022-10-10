QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

WGEM Sports
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic(Gray TV)
By Brendan Reidy
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions
Tiara Bonner (left), Jason Anderson (right)
Two people face murder charges after man dies from assault in Hannibal
One seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Hannibal police investigate downtown death
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal
One seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Man seriously injured in Hannibal assault

Latest News

Sports Coaching
‘I coach because ...’ Coaches at Quincy schools tell why they love what they do
Illini West Visits America's Hometown To Face The Lady Pirates Of Hannibal
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 10) Illini West Lady Chargers Travel To Hannibal For IHSA-MSHSAA Volleyball Showdown
Palmyra Lady Panthers Travel To Hannibal To Face The Lady Pirates On The MSHSAA Dirt
WGEM Sports At Ten: Lady Panthers Of Palmyra Have An Offensive Explosion At The Plate Against Hannibal On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt
Culver-Stockton College Volleyball Standouts Honored By The Heart Of America Athletic Conference
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 10) Culver-Stockton College Volleyball Standouts Madison McClain And Lauren Bloom Honored By The Heart Of America Athletic Conference
Quincy High Blue Devils Soccer Team Ready To Face QND At 10th & Jackson
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 10) QHS Blue Devils Soccer Team Prepares For Regular Season Finale On The Pitch