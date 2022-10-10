Quincy City Hall, Central Services closed Monday

Quincy City Hall
Quincy City Hall(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy City Hall and Central Services will be closed Monday in observance of Columbus Day, according to city officials.

Officials stated City Hall would open Tuesday for regular business hours and city council would meet Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Officials reported garbage, recycling and yard waste would be picked up Monday, and Quincy Transit lines would operate on their regular schedule on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Man seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) carries the ball against the New York Jets...
Dolphins QB Thompson gets NFL baptism after injury to starter
A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
Rushville Industry School Upgrades
New Rushville-Industry performance center opening pushed back to winter

Latest News

One seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Hannibal police investigate downtown death
Adams County Health Department
Adams County Health Department receives Monkeypox vaccine
Not letting the bed bugs bite
Hannibal foster care services have new bed bug prevention device
Quincy Fire Department holds fire prevention event
Quincy Fire Department holds fire prevention event