Quincy City Hall, Central Services closed Monday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy City Hall and Central Services will be closed Monday in observance of Columbus Day, according to city officials.

Officials stated City Hall would open Tuesday for regular business hours and city council would meet Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Officials reported garbage, recycling and yard waste would be picked up Monday, and Quincy Transit lines would operate on their regular schedule on Monday.

