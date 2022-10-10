Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands

A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska. (Source: Valdez Police Department/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDEZ, Alaska (Gray News) – A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska.

According to the Valdez Police Department, officers got a call about a sea lion wandering in the road. Police said when officers arrived, the animal looked distressed and tired.

Police said thanks to some “creative vehicle herding” by officers and a local resident, they were able to get the sea lion safely back to the tidelands.

In a Facebook post, the police department said it was “a legit happy ending for all of us and our new friend.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions
Tiara Bonner (left), Jason Anderson (right)
Two people face murder charges after man dies from assault in Hannibal
One seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Hannibal police investigate downtown death
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal
One seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Man seriously injured in Hannibal assault

Latest News

HLGU O'Laughlin
Sen. O’Laughlin speaks to Hannibal-LaGrange University students
Three properties on Quincy’s northeast side of town will soon be torn down. Quincy City Council...
City to tear down properties in poor condition
City to tear down properties in poor condition
City to tear down properties in poor condition
Palmyra School Board
Palmyra R-1 School District continues to discuss new security cameras
Palmyra R-1 School District continues to discuss new security cameras
Palmyra R-1 School District continues to discuss new security cameras