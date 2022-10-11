Adams Co. Monkeypox vaccines available

By Hunter Willis
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Health Department just received its first shipment of Monkeypox vaccinations.

The current vaccinations available to the public will be reserved for those who are designated high risk of illness from the virus.

While there are no cases in the area as of now, getting those who are at risk, the vaccinations now will help mitigate the damage it could do in the future.

For those who are not eligible now, vaccinations will become available in the future for the public.

If you wish to find out if you are eligible you should see your primary doctor.

“My number one advice is to talk to your provider because our communicable disease team has been working with area providers on identifying those people and getting them in to get vaccinated,” said Adams County Health Department Director of Nursing Emily Hendrickson

More information on the Monkeypox virus and how to prevent the spread of it can be found on the CDC website.

