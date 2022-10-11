Another man arrested in connection with nightclub stabbing

Nicolas Hummel
Nicolas Hummel(Adams County Sheriffs Office)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department reported the arrest of Nicolas G. Hummel, 24, of Quincy for alleged armed violence in connection with the stabbing that happened at Gen Z Nightclub on Oct. 7 around 2:30 a.m.

Police said a fight involving several patrons broke out inside Gen Z nightclub at 906 Hampshire and then continued outside the bar.

Quincy Police Sergeant Ryan Witt said a verbal altercation between two or three women began in the nightclub and escalated outside the establishment. He said 10-15 people were involved in the fight that broke outside.

Police reported a man had been stabbed and taken to Blessing Hospital for serious injuries.

During the investigation, they developed Hummel as a suspect. On Monday at 7:20 p.m., the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and QPD arrested Hummel at his home at 4000 Block of N 24th Street.

On Friday, police reported the arrest of Evan Moyer, 25, of Quincy, on a Class 3 felony of aggravated battery in connection with the fight.

Evan Moyer
Evan Moyer(Adams County Sheriffs Office)

