Biden delivers remarks at virtual fire prevention summit

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden delivered virtual remarks on Tuesday at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control.

The U.S. Fire Administration hosted the 75th Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in partnership with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

This year, it was livestreamed from the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Among the issues being discussed was climate change, which experts say is fueling more frequent, deadly wildfires.

The summit happened during Fire Prevention Week, which began on Sunday. It is the 100th year of the week’s observance.

