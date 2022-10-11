Blessing eliminates about 150 positions

QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Health System eliminated about 150 positions Tuesday, according to an email sent to Blessing employees on behalf of CEO Maureen Kahn.

The email, obtained by WGEM News, says the organization is “reducing or restructuring” the positions.

“The majority of those positions, approximately 88, are vacant and will remain unfilled,” the email stated. “For the remaining positions, staff were offered today a severance package, or offered a new position, or a reduction of the current full-time position.”

The number of current employees who will be losing their jobs was not listed.

The email says providers across the country are facing unprecedented pressures and challenges. To meet those challenges, Blessing is attempting to become a “leaner organization to increase our efficiency and effectiveness in delivering high quality care in these difficult times.”

It also says the system is looking for options to provide new services and new ways to provide current services.

WGEM News reached out to Blessing on Tuesday morning. In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Blessing cited “rising business costs caused by inflation, and challenges specific to the healthcare industry that are reducing reimbursement and changing patient demand for care.”

A spokesman said the organization would not be conducting interviews with reporters.

According to the Great River Economic Development Foundation, Blessing had 2,914 local employees, and 3,498 companywide.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.