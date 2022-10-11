Blustery day on the way

A few more showers and some thunder Wednesday (Max Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Most areas saw less than a half inch of rainfall on Tuesday. There is a little bit more rain in the forecast for Wednesday, but it should not be more than a quarter of an inch. There could also be some rumbles of thunder before the system clears the area around noon on Wednesday. Temperatures do not cool down significantly Wednesday night with overnight low temperatures only in the mid-40s.

Blustery day Thursday (Max Inman)

On Thursday we do expect a sunny sky but it is going to be on the gusty side with wind gusting up to 35 and possibly as high as 40 miles per hour for some of the rural areas. The strong wind will die down in the overnight hours Thursday night. We do expect a secondary cold front to ride through the area on Sunday and while it does not look like much rain will accompany this system. We will see significantly cooler temperatures next week with overnight lows, threatening to get down to the freezing mark or below once again.

