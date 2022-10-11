Canton R-V school district getting teacher pay boost grant

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - School district across the state of Missouri are getting grants to help them boost their base teacher pay to $38,000.

Those in the Canton R-V school district said they are getting a Teacher Baseline Salary Grant worth $52,000. Superintendent Jesse Uhlmeyer said the money will help them boost their base pay from $34,250 to the required $38,000.

“This grant has been very important for us, because as a school district, financially, when we look at what an increase to the base does, across the board for all of our teachers, I don’t believe that we would’ve been able to raise our base to $38,000 without the support from the state,” Uhlmeyer said.

He said they have been fortunate to have their all their open positions filled, but the grant is still beneficial for the district as it helps them be more competitive with other school districts.

Teacher Kailee Gaither said teacher pay has been an issue for awhile and it’s great it’s being talked about more.

Having taught in the district for three years, she said there should be extra incentives that can help reward teachers for their work or education level.

“I also have the benefit of having two masters so I’ve been able to move up the pay scale that way too so I think offering those incentives and maybe even bigger incentives for those people that have gone above and beyond and gotten more degrees, I think that would be beneficial too to see kind of bigger step up there as well,” Gaither said.

Uhlmeyer said one problem with the grant is that it’s a yearly thing, and he’s concerned it might not be offered for next year, which would mean they would have to revert back to their previous salary if the state doesn’t renew the grant for next year.

