City of Barry to connect shared water hookup system with Pike County

By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BARRY (WGEM) - The city of Barry is taking on a big project that will ensure the area has a backup water system.

City administrator Jeff Hogge said the system, “Interconnect” is an emergency water hookup system that connects Barry’s water system with Pike County’s water system.

If Barry is unable to access water, they would then be able to get a backup supply from the county and vice versa.

“Since we installed our new water tower, there’s always been that concern,” Hogge said. “The city of Barry uses a lot of water. We haven’t had an issue yet, but we want to be prepared just in case. We have two large water users and the nursing home which is another large water user.”

Hogge said the city estimates the cost will be $350,000 for the system, however prices could change since this project could take at least two years to complete.

