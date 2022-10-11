City of Winchester to get a life-sized Abraham Lincoln statue in downtown square

By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Winchester city officials are finding a unique way to attract visitors downtown. The city is going to order a life-sized Abraham Lincoln statue that will go in the square.

Mayor Rex McIntire said many are unaware of Winchester’s history of having Lincoln come speak in the square about the Kansas-Nebraska act. Putting a statue in the square would highlight that history.

“We have different funds we could use to purchase this,” McIntire said. “It mostly comes from the fact of the status of our town to bring more business so we’ll probably use money from the TIF district.”

McIntire said the goal is also to attract “Looking for Lincoln” visitors to downtown.

He said life-sized bronze statues that they’re looking for could cost $10,000 but the city continues to search lower rates before moving forward with the purchase.

They want to have the statue in by spring 2023.

