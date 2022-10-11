Community center seeks donations for winter clothing drive

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - People in Lee County are getting prepared for colder weather thanks to a winter clothing drive.

Engaged duo Edward Gutting and Tessa White have been receiving help from the Seventh Day Adventists (SDA) Community Service Center for three years.

“Helped us with food, clothing, shoes, some medical like neck pillows, blankets, a bed, we got a couch,” said White.

After White’s neck was injured five years ago, the couple has been surviving off of gutting’s income alone.

“It’s nice to know that if we’re struggling on the week and we had to pay rent or something like that, we’re not gonna go without toothpaste or hygiene, deodorant anything like that,” said Gutting.

Director Janie Warner said she too has been in times of need, that’s why she’s so adamant on providing this service to the community.

“For me I’ve been in those positions so I understand how hard it is when you’re needing help and we like being able to give back and it’s a calling for us, you know we feel like god put us here to do this,” said Warner.

Within the community, the SDA Center has been nicknamed the “free store” by providing clothes, toiletries furniture and food to those in need.

“You’ve got the homeless people, you’ve got people that had fires, people that just lost their jobs, there’s just so many if they don’t have the money they’ve gotta have something and they know we care,” said Warner.

Warner is looking for donations of all sizes in coats, hats and snow pants.

She said she’s especially looking for children’s and plus size winter clothing.

It’s all for the center’s upcoming winter clothing drive.

“They can get a coat for each person and then pick out either a hoodie or sweatshirt to get them started for winter,” said Warner.

If you’re in need, you can show up at the center on Sunday, Oct. 23rd from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Fort Madison SDA Center is open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Warner said if you find yourself in emergent need, reach out to her on the center’s Facebook page.

