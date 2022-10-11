Fall is the season to update your yearly budget and plan for holiday expenses

Check your credit report now to see big picture of debts
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Most of us map out budget plans in January, but with the holidays fast approaching, experts said it’s a good time to give your plan an update.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said looking at your budget now will help you be in a better spot before the holiday season.

Dale advised that you project your upcoming holiday expenses and make a plan to pay for them.

She also said now is the time to look at your credit report to get the big picture of what you owe in loans and credit cards, and then incorporate those numbers into your updated plan.

Dale also suggested meeting with your family, to get everyone on the same page as far as holiday and gift spending. She said making a plan as a family can keep everyone accountable.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal
Tiara Bonner (left), Jason Anderson (right)
Two people face murder charges after man dies from assault in Hannibal
Nicolas Hummel
Another man arrested in connection with nightclub stabbing
One seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Hannibal residents, tourists concerned following Main Street homicide

Latest News

Starbucks customers can now earn Delta SkyMiles under new loyalty program partnership.
Starbucks customers can now earn miles at Delta Airlines
The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly condemned Russia's attempted annexations in...
UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations in Ukraine
President Biden made remarks on protecting and conserving America’s iconic outdoor spaces.
Biden, in Colorado, designates first new national monument
Veronica Sance holds a sign at a news conference to denounce racism and demand change in...
Scandalized Los Angeles leader resigns City Council seat
Pharmacies are reportedly having trouble keeping the prescription drug Adderall in stock.
Major pharmacies facing ADHD drug shortages amid record-high demand, report says