First-of-its-kind prostate cancer surgery through the bladder

WGEM News at Five
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WGEM) – This year, 269,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. If the cancer is slow growing, some men will need no immediate treatment, but others will need surgery to remove all or part of the cancerous gland. Now, surgeons are performing a first-of-its-kind surgery – safely removing the cancerous prostate through the bladder.

For many men facing prostate cancer surgery, a robotic removal of the cancer is their best chance for a cure. But now, instead of making five tiny incisions to insert the tools needed to excise the cancer, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say they can remove the prostate through one small opening.

“A single port robot was introduced. A new generation of robots that have one cannula, so, one cut. Through that, comes all the instruments and camera,” explains Dr. Jihad Kaouk, MD, FACS.

It’s called single port, robot-assisted radical prostatectomy. The robotic arm can rotate 360 degrees, meaning surgeons need a smaller space to work.

Dr. Kaouk further explains, “We don’t go through the belly anymore to get to the prostate. We go through the bladder where the prostate will be just there, and we do the surgery from inside the bladder.”

The transvesical approach can be done as an outpatient procedure. Patients have less pain and a quicker recovery, often discharged just four hours after surgery.

Dr. Kaouk says this single port approach through the bladder is a great option for patients whose cancer has not spread out of the prostate. The Cleveland Clinic team has performed this procedure on more than 130 patients and say they’ve found an additional benefit. While incontinence is a common side effect of prostate cancer surgery, patients can have better urine control after this approach.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal
Tiara Bonner (left), Jason Anderson (right)
Two people face murder charges after man dies from assault in Hannibal
Nicolas Hummel
Another man arrested in connection with nightclub stabbing
One seriously injured in Hannibal assault
Hannibal residents, tourists concerned following Main Street homicide

Latest News

Compound fights triple negative breast cancer: Medicine’s next big thing?
Compound fights triple negative breast cancer: Medicine’s next big thing?
Get up and get moving! Repairing ankle fractures faster
Get up and get moving! Repairing ankle fractures faster
When does breast cancer spread?
When does breast cancer spread?
New Tech Helping Hip and Knee Replacement Patients Recover Faster
New Tech Helping Hip and Knee Replacement Patients Recover Faster