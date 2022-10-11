Hannibal PATCH Center celebrates five year anniversary

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The PATCH Center in Hannibal is celebrating it’s five year anniversary, but how successful has it been?

Administrators said they are helping the community in more ways than one.

“I could not believe it had been five years already. How fast time flies,” said Hannibal Public School District Superintendent Susan Johnson.

On Monday, the district celebrated its five year anniversary with a ribbon cutting.

In 2017, the PATCH Center opened to serve Hannibal students, faculty, and current and retired staff. The purpose was to make primary care and behavioral health services more accessible because the building is right on campus.

“The parents are able to make an appointment in the morning right away with Tonya Stamper, our nurse practitioner, get screened, make sure that nothing really major is going on, and get them back to school,” said Preferred Family Healthcare Senior EVP of Operations Christy Power.

Since opening in 2017, the center has had more than 13,000 patient visits.

Power said if a student gets free or reduced lunch, they have no out-of-pocket costs. They also plan to increase employee services.

“This year we are going to be re-implementing the employee wellness program with the staff so they are able to come in and get their screens, have a one-on-one with Tonya,” Power said.

Katie Webb and her two daughters attended Monday’s ribbon cutting.

“When one of my daughters got sick, I was able to call and get in the PATCH Center within fifteen minutes, now I know that’s not always the case, but they are really good about working people in with sick children,” Webb said.

As a music teacher in the district, Webb is thankful the center’s services.

“They are able to provide those where we are, on our time schedule. It really works out and makes things significantly more convenient for all of us,” Webb said.

If you want to bring your child to the PATCH Center, click here for the registration form.

The PATCH Center is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

